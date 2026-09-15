Iran struck US, Israel that no other country dares confront

"We stand against enemies possessing massive volumes of technology and weaponry. No country in the world dares fire a single shot at them, but we have stood against them, struck them, and did not allow them to fulfill their objectives," Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia stated.

The remarks came during a coordination meeting at the Army headquarters in Tehran, where Akraminia hosted IRGC Spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi.

The meeting focused on enhancing media cooperation and showcasing the operational synergy between the Army and the IRGC amid the ongoing US-Israeli war of aggression.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Mohebbi praised the Iranian Army as a source of national pride, describing it as a powerful, popular, and fierce anti-imperialist institution.

He drew parallels between the current confrontation and the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War, which is known in Iran as the First Sacred Defense.

"In the Second and Third Sacred Defenses, just as in the first, the Army has been a source of pride," Mohebbi said, referring to the recent confrontations with the United States and the Israeli regime.

"The empathy and synergy between the Army, the IRGC, the government, and the people on the streets must be recorded and immortalized in history," Mohebbi urged, emphasizing that the enemy's hope of sowing division within Iran has resulted in total despair.

Akraminia echoed these sentiments, noting that the unified command structure under the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has frustrated Washington's psychological warfare campaigns.

MNA