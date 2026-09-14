Claim of IRGC troops trapped in Lebanon tunnels false

According to information published about the forces in the two tunnels targeted by the Israeli military's operation and explosions, the forces stationed in the tunnels were Hezbollah fighters, and there is no truth to reports of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps personnel being trapped there.

The same information indicated that 48 Hezbollah fighters were present in the two tunnels, and that eight Hezbollah fighters were martyred during the Israeli attacks.

The Israeli military has in recent days announced the destruction of Hezbollah's underground infrastructure in the Ali al-Taher heights, saying it used more than 1,100 tonnes of explosives to destroy two underground routes.

MNA