Iran fully prepared to confront any US attack: IRGC spox

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, he warned the US against repeating failed actions, emphasizing that Iran is prepared to confront any US attack and will deliver a decisive response regardless of where it occurs.

Turning to the possible US attack on Iranian centers, Brigadier General Mohebbi stated that if the United States intends to attack any point in Iran—not just Kuh-e Kolang [Pickaxe] Mountain or the specific location it has threatened—"we will stand ready to fully confront a US attack.”

“I advise US leaders and officials not to repeat actions they had previously experienced and failed in their actions; for it is a big blunder to retest what has already been tried,” he stressed.

US President Trump has a habit of constantly threatening others, he said, adding, “Trump forgets that he has made threats before—without managing to carry them out—yet now he is making new ones.”

“Should the United States decide to attack any point in Iran—not merely "Pickaxe Mountain” or the specific sites it has threatened—we will stand fully prepared to confront the aggression,” he said, adding, “The lessons the US had previously learned regarding Iran’s mode of resistance—which effectively thwarted the achievement of its objectives—will be repeated.”

“We are prepared for any enemy scenario, and should the enemy choose to take action in any arena, we will certainly deliver a crushing response,” the IRGC spokesman underlined.

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