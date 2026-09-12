Israeli army to collapse in short period without US help

Speaking at a joint meeting with Army Chief Commander Major General Amir Hatami in Tehran on Saturday, General Vahidi emphasized that the Israeli regime will collapse in the shortest time possible without the US backing.

Enemy made a serious mistake in assessing the capabilities of the Iranian army, he said, stating that Iranian Armed Forces carried out superb performance militarily in confronting the US and Israeli enemies in the recent two wars waged by US and Israel against the country.

Honoring the name and memory of martyrs of the recent US-Israeli wars waged against Iran, especially martyrs of army, including martyr Brigadier General Abdolrahim Mousavi and martyr Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh, the IRGC commander shed light on the salient achievements gained in the recent imposed wars, adding, “National unity and amity has been the greatest achievement in the face of military conflict and recent threats from the enemy.”

"In the military sector—as in other areas—we are witnessing unparalleled unity among all military and law enforcement forces, alongside unprecedented intelligence and operational synergy, all of which are key factors contributing to victory," General Vahidi underlined.

Americans have encountered the formidable barrier of Iranian faith and determination, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi said, adding, “Iran’s military and security forces demonstrated unprecedented unity and coordination during the recent war, while the Army and IRGC, as two major anti-American forces, dealt a major blow to what he called the “terrorist powers.”

Iran’s Army Chief Commander Major General Amir Hatami, for his part, pointed to the extreme power of his forces in combating the terrorist US government and criminal Israeli regime, stressing, “We will not compromise on our national interests under any circumstances.”

Gen. Hatami said the coordination and interaction between the Army and IRGC is a key pillar of national security, warning that any aggression against Iran will be met with a swift, unified, intelligent and powerful response.

For over four decades, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has consistently served as a principal pillar of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s national power, security, and deterrence, General Hatami said, adding. “Relying on its faith, experience, and strategic capabilities, it has stood powerfully at the forefront of defending the country's independence and security.”

The persistent hostility of the "Arrogant Front" toward the IRGC serves as clear evidence of the institution's pivotal role in upholding national authority and security, he said, adding that enemies are well aware that the IRGC embodies the Iranian nation's resolve and defensive might, standing as a major obstacle to the realization of their objectives.

Senior Army and IRGC commanders held an expert-level meeting in Tehran on Saturday to review the latest battlefield developments.

During the meeting, Iran’s top military officials said the country’s military capabilities far exceed what the enemy had anticipated.

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