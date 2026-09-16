Fabricated narratives cannot change realities on battlefield

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said the US has repeatedly resorted to cinematic stories to compensate for its defeats, stressing that such attempts to distort reality have become outdated.

“America has a habit of presenting Hollywood-style narratives,” Mohebbi said in reaction to the account circulated by US media about the rescue of one of the regime’s pilots in Iran.

“Since the beginning of the war, the US president has repeatedly won in his imagination and on social media and defeated Iran,” he added.

“Americans, to compensate for their defeats, put together parts of films related to other areas and incidents to create such scenes,” the IRGC spokesman said.

General Mohebbi further stated that, simultaneously with the publication of the account, images were also released by some media outlets showing that the pieces of an F-15 fighter jet targeted during the same period were being collected and transported inside a wheelbarrow.

“The US should know that such narrative-building has become outdated and cannot change the realities on the battlefield,” he stressed.

MNA