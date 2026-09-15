IRGC downs fourth MQ-1 drone over Strait of Hormuz

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intercepted and destroyed a fourth MQ-1 drone in several days, over the eastern Strait of Hormuz, using its new advanced aerospace air defence system under the country's integrated air defence network.

The interception took place minutes ago. No further details on the drone's mission or origin were immediately provided.

The downing marks the fourth MQ-1 drone destroyed in recent days as Iranian forces continue operations against hostile U.S. projectiles in and around the strategic waterway.

MNA