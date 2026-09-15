  1. Politics
Sep 15, 2026, 10:52 AM

IRGC downs fourth MQ-1 drone over Strait of Hormuz

IRGC downs fourth MQ-1 drone over Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps brought down a fourth MQ-1 drone in several days over the eastern Strait of Hormuz, using its modern air defence system and integrated network.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intercepted and destroyed a fourth MQ-1 drone in several days, over the eastern Strait of Hormuz, using its new advanced aerospace air defence system under the country's integrated air defence network.

The interception took place minutes ago. No further details on the drone's mission or origin were immediately provided.

The downing marks the fourth MQ-1 drone destroyed in recent days as Iranian forces continue operations against hostile U.S. projectiles in and around the strategic waterway.

MNA 

News ID 247772

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