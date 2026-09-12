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Sep 12, 2026, 7:10 PM

Three IRGC servicemen martyred in Sistan and Baluchestan

Three IRGC servicemen martyred in Sistan and Baluchestan

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said in statement on Saturday that three of its members were martyred during operation against a terrorist team in Saravan in southeast Iran.

Ali Khalilabadi, a dputy of the governor of the Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeast Iran said that the Iranian security forces dealt a heavy blow to the terrorist team in Bakhshan District. 

He said that the team of terrorist had got together in the area with the aim of disrupting the security of the community when they were taken surprise by the Iranian security forces in their hideout.

Three IRGC servicemen martyred in Sistan and Baluchestan

Later, the IRGC Qods Base stationed in the southeastern provinces said in a statement on Saturday that three of its forces (images of two of whom are above) were martyred in the operation to apprehend the terrorists.

The statement further said that five terrorists were also killed in the clashes.

MNA/6945103

News ID 247685

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