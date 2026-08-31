Enemy to face crushing response: MP

The head of Iran's parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission warned the enemy on Monday that any retesting of Iran's will would only deepen its humiliating defeats, and that no crime would go unanswered.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the commission, wrote on social media, "Testing our will again will only make the cost of your disgraceful defeats heavier. Without doubt, no crime at any level will remain without a response. A devastating, more painful and instructive response that will complete the chain of your defeats."

He concluded by addressing the enemy, "Wait in fear and terror!"

MNA