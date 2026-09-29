Pezeshkian calls for expanding Iran-Azerbaijan relations

President Masoud Pezeshkian held a meeting on Tuesday evening with Shahin Mustafayev, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where he highlighted the expanding relations between the two nations and emphasized the necessity of fully utilizing potentials to deepen and develop ties between Tehran and Baku.

Saying that the Republic of Azerbaijan has a special importance in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s neighborhood policy, the President stated, "We are like relatives and brothers; we must further expand relations and connectivity between our two countries by relying on the potentials and our shared border."

Pointing to the extensive bonds between the two nations across various sectors, Pezeshkian added, "Our scientific, cultural, economic, political, and security relations are deeply intertwined, and through joint effort and commitment, we must further deepen and strengthen these ties."

Emphasizing that borders should not become obstacles to the development of relations, the President asserted, "We must utilize the potential of our shared border and our respective geographical locations to enhance interaction and expand bilateral cooperation."

Pezeshkian also expressed satisfaction with the understandings reached during the Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister's visit—specifically in meetings with the Ministers of Roads and Urban Development and Minister f Energy—and stressed the need to accelerate their implementation, stating, "We hope that, through the serious commitment and follow-up of both sides, these agreements will enter the implementation phase as soon as possible."

The President identified the development of transport and communication routes as a key means of connecting the two countries and their peoples. He stated that land, air, and rail links between the two nations must be further expanded, noting that the more these routes are interconnected and strengthened, the greater the opportunities will be to enhance and solidify ties between the two peoples.

Pezeshkian added that, through cooperation and a shared will, steps must be taken to materialize the goals agreed upon by both countries and to secure their mutual interests.

During the meeting, Mr. Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, expressed his pleasure at meeting the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and presented a report on his agenda, his meetings with different Iranian ministers, and the understandings reached.

Emphasizing his country's determination to further expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Deputy Prime Minister underscored the necessity of following up on and implementing the agreements and understandings reached between the two nations.

Mustafayev also highlighted the shared resolve of Tehran and Baku to develop cooperation in transport and communications, stressing the importance of strengthening transport routes and corridors and leveraging existing potential in this sector.

MNA