Iran, Uzbekistan to deepen ties through shared will: Pres.

Pezeshkian made the comments in a phone call with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Tuesday, stressing the need to use existing capacities to deepen friendly and brotherly relations and expand cooperation across various fields.

President Pezeshkian said Iran is determined to strengthen ties with Uzbekistan through joint efforts, describing relations with neighboring, friendly and like-minded countries as a priority of Tehran’s foreign policy.

The Iranian president called for broader cooperation between the two countries and closer ties between their peoples.

President Mirziyoyev said relations between Tehran and Tashkent are steadily expanding across different areas, emphasizing Uzbekistan’s determination to further strengthen bilateral cooperation through diplomatic exchanges and consultations.

The Uzbek president also praised his Iranian counterpart’s efforts to promote peace, stability and development amid a sensitive and complex regional and international environment.

President Mirziyoyev stressed the importance of increasing diplomatic contacts and exchanges between the two countries to advance their shared interests.

He also congratulated President Pezeshkian on his birthday and wished him health and success in carrying out his presidential responsibilities. He also asked the Iranian counterpart to convey his greetings to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

MNA