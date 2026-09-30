Hormuz Strait has special place in world security: Pezeshkian

Speaking on the occasion of the World Maritime Day on Wednesday, Pezeshkian emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important maritime passages and holds a special place in the regional and global security.

Noting that gaining a better understanding of the seas, developing new technologies, enhancing maritime safety, harnessing marine energy potential, and protecting marine ecosystems constitute an investment in the country’s future and that of coming generations, he said, adding that the government’s duty is to pave the way for greater public and private sector involvement by reducing barriers, facilitating processes, coordinating agencies, improving infrastructure, and creating an environment conducive to participation and investment.

Referring to the special position of the Strait of Hormuz in the security and economy of the region and the world, he emphasized the responsible view based on maintaining the stability and interests of the countries of the region.

Iran’s powerful presence at sea has kept the country’s vital arteries from being pushed to a standstill, stressing the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, he continued.

Sustainable security of the Persian Gulf and its waterways depend on the cooperation and responsibility of the countries of the region, he stressed.

Pezeshkian seized this opportunity to congratulate World Maritime Day to all Iranian seafarers, the staff, personnel, navy commanders and their esteemed families.

He also commemorated the name and memory of all maritime martyrs and those seafarers who lost their lives in fulfilling their duties and prayed for the glory and prosperity of the Islamic Iran.

MA/ 6963638