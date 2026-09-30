Iran seeks peace but defends its rights, security, interests

Speaking in a local ceremony on the occasion of start of New School Year in Tehran on Wednesday, Iran’s Defense Ministry Spokesman Brigadier General Talaei-Nik has emphasized that Iran's current power is the result of faith, unity, and reliance on indigenous knowledge.

Highlighting the key roles of people, faith in God Almighty, national unity, and leadership in guiding the country through critical junctures, he stated that the factors leading to the Iranian nation's victory during the Sacred Defense and other pivotal historical moments were the presence of the people and a reliance on faith and domestic capabilities as well as Imam Khomeini (RA)’s decree for popular mobilization force which stands as a clear example of the people's role in defending the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Talaei-Nik pointed to the development of indigenous capabilities, stressing, “Today, more than a thousand types of domestically produced products and services are currently being manufactured in the country, with some of these products and technologies now possessing export potential. These achievements are the result of investments in human capital, knowledge, experience, and national resolve, demonstrating that sanctions and external pressures have failed to halt the country's path of scientific and technological progress.”

Referring to recent developments and clashes in the region, the Ministry of Defense spokesperson stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently emphasized ending the war and establishing peace, while simultaneously regarding the defense of the country's rights, security, and interests as its duty. If the opposing side accepts Iran's legitimate rights and conditions, the path to ending the conflict is open. However, the Iranian nation will not allow the country's rights and interests to be disregarded.”

The primary goal is the country's progress and the building of a strong, independent, and advanced Iran, he added.

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