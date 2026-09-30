Regional cooperation key to Persian Gulf security: Pezeshkian

Speaking in a local ceremony on Wednesday, Pezeshkian pointed to his speech at the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA), emphasizing, “The speech delivered at the UN General Assembly was the product of the collective wisdom of both Reformist and Principlist factions. I integrated the proposals with my own remarks and, and spoke decisively in defense of the Iranian nation's legitimate rights.”

The president said the US and the Israeli regime are now focused on creating and deepening divisions inside Iran, emphasizing that the country’s enemies have realized that war cannot make the Iranian people surrender.

“The enemies that have attacked Iran today understand that they cannot make the Iranian people surrender through war and will not be able to seize our country with bombs and missiles,” Pezeshkian said.

He stressed that unity, solidarity and public participation would enable Iran to thwart hostile plots and address the country’s problems.

“Through unity, solidarity and the participation of the people, we will thwart all the enemies’ sinister plots and can overcome our problems,” the president said.

Referring to the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran and the resulting damage to the country’s infrastructure, Pezeshkian called for collective efforts to ensure that production does not come to a halt and that producers and industrialists do not face disruptions in their activities.

He further stressed that Iran would rely on God and the unity and solidarity of its people to overcome crises, confront hostile aggression and address the country’s challenges.

The president also said Iran would maintain its relations with neighboring and friendly countries, while noting that every country naturally pursues its own interests.

MNA