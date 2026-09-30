1st homemade 2-MW wind turbine linked to Iran’s Natl. grid

Iran's Minister of Energy Abbas Aliabadi said the turbine was successfully synchronized with the national grid on September 29 after the completion of mechanical installation and the resolution of technical challenges.

The minister noted that the achievement is not the result of reverse engineering, emphasizing that the turbine’s technical know-how has been developed entirely by Iranian researchers and brought to the production stage based on the country’s climatic conditions.

Aliabadi added that final measures are currently underway to stabilize the turbine’s performance and expressed hope that it would operate at its full rated capacity in the coming days, contributing to the country’s electricity generation portfolio.

The achievement marks more than the completion of a single project, he added, describing it as a foundation for Iran to design and manufacture wind turbines with higher capacities and greater power output.

MNA