"Iranophobia" project has now been neutralized: 1st VP says

He made the remarks in a meeting with the member of the Higher Council of the Cultural Revolution late on Tuesday, emphasizing that the government should play its new leading role in the region as the Iranophobia project has been neutralized, especially in the post-war conditions.

Iran is currently engaged with the United States and the Zionist regime directly, Aref said, adding, "Even if the recent negotiations between Iran and the United States lead to a memorandum of understanding, our position vis-à-vis the United States will not change.”

Pointing to the post-war condition, he stated, "As 'Iranophobia' project has been neutralized in the post-war condition, we must fulfill our new role in the region.”

European ministers tell the country’s officials that Iran’s resistance against the United States put an end to their own humiliation in the face of the United States, so that Iran was the only nation to stand up to the US bullying on the international stage, Aref underlined.

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