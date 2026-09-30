Islamabad says backs Riyadh under defense pact

According to Anadolu Agency, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, during a trip to Rome and talks with journalists, stressed that his country's military capability would be placed at Riyadh's disposal under a defense agreement signed with Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Asked about the possibility of Pakistan participating in airstrikes against Yemen, he said he will not go into details, but it is clear that when he says Pakistan adheres to this defense structure with Saudi Arabia, it means every means available to it is also available to Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistani defense minister added that Yemen's Ansarullah forces have intensified their missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia and expanded the area under their control along the Red Sea coast.

Meanwhile, Yahya Saree, spokesman for Yemen's armed forces, announced that the total number of Saudi aggressive attacks, including airstrikes and missile attacks, has reached 1,158 since the escalation of the conflict began.

Saudi Arabia has primarily targeted residential areas and infrastructure in Yemen in these attacks.

MNA