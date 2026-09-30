Iran’s naval power protecting security of shipping lines

In a message on the occasion of the World Maritime Day on Wednesday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani has emphasized that Iran's naval power is a factor in safeguarding national interests, ensuring regional security, and protecting security of communications and shipping lines.

Highlighting the importance of the sea in the global trade and economy, he described seafarers and sailors as key players in sustaining this important and vital sector,

The sea serves as a vital conduit for connecting nations and facilitating the flow of global trade, Irani said, adding that seafarers play a pivotal role in sustaining these connections, unhindered by geographical boundaries.

World Maritime Day is an opportunity to honor and respect the individuals who, through their knowledge, skill, patience, and sense of responsibility, drive the essential machinery of global shipping and commerce, the army navy commander opined.

The naval power of the powerful Islamic Iran is not a force used to threaten nations or sow insecurity; rather, it is a responsible authority dedicated to safeguarding the stability and security of maritime navigation and preventing adventurism in the region, a fact clearly demonstrated during the 40-day war [Ramadan War] and the attacks launched by ruthless, criminal and child-killing American-Zionist regime.

Benefitted from defense capabilities and maintaining an authoritative presence in surrounding waters, the Islamic Republic of Iran has shown that it has forged an enduring link between power and responsibility, and also deterrence and peace.

In this respect, the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on indigenous knowledge, experience, and capabilities, and alongside the other armed forces, bears the critical responsibility of safeguarding the country’s maritime interests and ensuring the security of shipping lanes and maritime communication routes.

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