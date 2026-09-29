Trio islands ‘integral part of Iranian territory’: Deputy FM

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, he wrote, “Repeating baseless claims regarding the Iranian islands, even from the podium of the General Assembly, does not alter the reality. Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb are an inseparable part of Iran's territory.”

Instead of repeating baseless claims, Emirati officials must adhere to the requirements of good neighborliness and historical and legal realities of the region, Gharibabadi underlined.

Earlier, Iran's representative at the UN General Assembly said Iran's sovereignty over the three islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb is not negotiable.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly session, Nasser Asadi reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran's decisive and complete sovereignty over the islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf.

"These islands have always been, are and will be an inseparable part of Iran's territory, and Iran's sovereignty over them is not negotiable," he said.

"We categorically reject any claim regarding these islands," he said.

The name 'Persian Gulf' is the only correct geographical name for the body of water between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula. This name has been used since the beginning of history and is recognized by the United Nations system," he emphasized.

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