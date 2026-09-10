Tehran condemns Arab League’s unfounded claims against Iran

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, Iran has strongly rejected the Arab League’s attempts at portraying the Islamic Republic’s acts of retaliation against the US’s regional interests as deliberate targeting of regional states.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Iran’s “principled policy of good-neighborliness,” emphasizing the importance of strengthening regional convergence and avoiding provocative positions.

“The Islamic Republic, while adhering to international law, has taken the necessary defensive measures to safeguard its national security and interests,” it said.

The foreign ministry further maintained that security in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman should be ensured through cooperation among the littoral states and without foreign interference.

It declared Iran’s readiness for dialogue and cooperation with regional countries to strengthen mutual trust, achieve sustainable security, and promote economic progress across West Asia.

The statement additionally dismissed the Arab League’s accusations against Iran of interference in regional states’ affairs, besides reaffirming Iran’s sovereignty over the Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb Islands in the Persian Gulf.

It described the three islands as integral parts of Iranian territory, rejecting claims to the contrary and reminding that the sovereignty was based on historical records, the continuous exercise of sovereign jurisdiction, and established principles of international law.

“Repetition of unfounded claims in political statements will not alter the geographical, historical or legal realities concerning these islands,” the ministry said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran once again emphasizes that the security of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman must be ensured through the cooperation of littoral states and without the interference of foreign powers, he said, adding, “To this end, it declares its readiness for dialogue and cooperation with regional countries to foster mutual trust, achieve sustainable security, and promote economic progress for all nations in West Asia.”

MNA