  1. Politics
Sep 26, 2026, 9:11 AM

Araghchi meets with Arab League SG in New York

Araghchi meets with Arab League SG in New York

TEHRAN, Sep. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghhci, who is currently in New York for participating in the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA), met and held talks with Secretary-General of the Arab League Nabil Fahmy late on Friday.

During the meeting, Araghchi and Fahmy exchanged their views on host of issues, including recent developments in the region, especially the issue of Palestine and intensification of aggressions and crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Palestine, and Lebanon.

Emphasizing Iran's determination to strengthen trust among regional countries, Iran’s top diplomat described security as an integrated and indivisible concept that hinges on an understanding of shared responsibilities and constructive engagement.

Araghchi called for increased dialogue and engagement between Iran and Arab countries, expressing confidence that this would resolve the misunderstandings and concerns stemming from the propaganda of the common enemies of Iran and the Arab world.

The secretary-general of the Arab League expressed hope that, through the efforts of all regional parties and the expansion of dialogue and engagement, “we would witness the strengthening of mutual trust and increased cooperation among the countries of the region.”

MNA/ 6958513

News ID 248078
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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