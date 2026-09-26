Araghchi meets with Arab League SG in New York

During the meeting, Araghchi and Fahmy exchanged their views on host of issues, including recent developments in the region, especially the issue of Palestine and intensification of aggressions and crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Palestine, and Lebanon.

Emphasizing Iran's determination to strengthen trust among regional countries, Iran’s top diplomat described security as an integrated and indivisible concept that hinges on an understanding of shared responsibilities and constructive engagement.

Araghchi called for increased dialogue and engagement between Iran and Arab countries, expressing confidence that this would resolve the misunderstandings and concerns stemming from the propaganda of the common enemies of Iran and the Arab world.

The secretary-general of the Arab League expressed hope that, through the efforts of all regional parties and the expansion of dialogue and engagement, “we would witness the strengthening of mutual trust and increased cooperation among the countries of the region.”

MNA/ 6958513