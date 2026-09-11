Iran planning to hold reg. meeting with Persian Gulf states

Pointing to Iran’s consistent efforts to foster trust and cooperation among regional states—aimed at strengthening peace and stability while avoiding the destructive and divisive interference of extra-regional actors—, Baghaei described the initiative to hold a meeting of foreign ministers from the Persian Gulf littoral states and the Sea of ​​Oman as a significant development in this regard.

He expressed hope that the event would pave the way for enhanced mutual understanding among regional nations and contribute to the strengthening of shared regional security, he added.

According to him, this meeting—attended by Iran, Iraq, and other Persian Gulf littoral states—will be held in Oman on Monday, adding, “In addition to other regional topics, discussions will focus on the outcomes of negotiations between Iran and Oman regarding the establishment of safe routes for commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Turning to the understanding reached between Iran and Oman regarding temporary shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, the spokesman emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to ensure the security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

However, as long as aggressive actions and illegal interventions by the United States—including maritime blockades and economic warfare—persist, the security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz cannot be guaranteed, he concluded.

MA/