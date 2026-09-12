Oman meeting "a key step towards regional stability": Baghaei

“The meeting that is scheduled to be held on Monday in the Sultanate of Oman will be a key step toward ensuring stability and security in the Persian Gulf region,” Esmaeil Baghaei told Al Mayadeen on Saturday.

Baghaei had previously explained the process that led to the talks, stressing that the decision to hold a meeting between Iran and the Persian Gulf states was not a recent development but the result of a process.

He said major developments have taken place over the previous six months, adding that although Iran’s military operations appeared to target US military bases located in those countries, Tehran has repeatedly emphasized that it was not at war with them and respected their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The meeting in Muscat is also expected to address the outcome of recent Iran-Oman talks on establishing safe routes for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei said.

Iran and Oman have been engaged in negotiations for nearly three months over arrangements for safe navigation through the strategic waterway. On August 25, the two countries announced discussions on a phased framework that would initially establish a temporary joint maritime corridor, alongside a joint mine-clearance project.

MNA