Iran, Russia push to expand legal cooperation

Hojjatoleslam Wal-Muslimeen Movahedi Azad, Iran's prosecutor-general, is in Russia to attend the meeting of prosecutors-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. In his meeting with Igor Krasnov, chairman of the Russian Supreme Court, he expressed gratitude for the support and sympathy of the Russian government and people, especially senior Russian political and legal figures, with the government and people of Iran during the recent imposed war.

He declared Iran's readiness to exchange experience in the use of new technologies in judicial proceedings and courts, with the aim of protecting public rights.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the development and expansion of judicial cooperation between the two countries.

Krasnov, for his part, referred to the growing relations between the two countries in political fields, as well as meetings between the presidents of Iran and Russia, and described legal consultations as a factor that strengthens bilateral relations.

MNA