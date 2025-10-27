Arab League SG exposes secret US deal shielding Israel nukes

In a televised interview with Egypt’s Sada El-Balad channel, Aboul Gheit explained that “the agreement stipulates that Israel pledges never to speak, no matter how many centuries pass, about its nuclear arsenal, while America, in turn, promises to remain silent.”

According to Al-Mayadeen report, the Arab League chief accused Washington of deceiving Arab nations, recalling meetings in Cairo and Washington where US officials urged Egypt to ratify the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in return for US pressure on “Israel” to follow suit. “Egypt refused,” he said, noting that such pressure “never materialized.”

Aboul Gheit attributed the global silence surrounding “Israel’s” undeclared nuclear weapons to US protection, describing “Israel” as being “shielded by the dominant military-political pole that has ruled the world since the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1990.”

The former Egyptian foreign minister further explained that Cairo has deliberately refrained from ratifying conventions on chemical or biological weapons, emphasizing that it “saw no need for a nuclear deterrent” because “its drawbacks far outweigh any potential benefit.”

He added that Egyptian diplomacy has consistently advocated for a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction, asserting that international inspections of “Israel’s” nuclear facilities could become “inevitable".

Aboul Gheit concluded by warning that such developments could trigger a regional existential crisis, compelling Washington to reconsider its long-standing protection of “Israel,” noting that “Israel couldn’t even use its nuclear weapons during the 1973 war.”

