Arab League’s FMs to convene to review regional developments

Arab foreign ministers will gather in Cairo next Monday within the framework of the 166th Arab League at the level of ministerial meeting.

According to the report, the meeting will discuss the latest regional developments, including the Palestinian issue, crises facing Arab countries, and security challenges.

The meeting will also discuss the recent developments in the Persian Gulf region and military conflicts, as well as the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and crises in Sudan, Libya, Syria, and Lebanon.

Tunisia is chairing this round of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Arab League's member states, the report added.

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