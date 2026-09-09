Iran, Iraq enjoy high capacity to boost annual trade by $20bn

Once a part of both domestic and foreign trade barriers is settled, the two countries can materialize the aforementioned annual trade value, Chairman of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce Yahya Al-e Es’hagh maintained.

Speaking at a Working Group meeting for the promotion of exports in Kermanshah province, headed by the provincial governor general, he pointed to the current regional and international situation, noting that practical steps are needed to take in order to solve problems facing the trade activities between the two neighboring states.

As mentioned in above, the two countries of Iran and Iraq enjuoy high capacities to boost their annual trade by $20 billion, he emphasized.

On Tuesday evening, an economic delegation consisting of Iranian trade officials arrived in Kermanshah in western Iran to discuss trade ties with neighboring Iraq.

An economic delegation consisting of Hassan Danaeifard, Secretary of the Headquarters for the Development of Economic Relations between Iran and Iraq, Yahya Al-Es'haq, Head of the Joint Chamber of Commerce between Iran and Iraq, and a group of figures and business people from the Iran and Iraq region arrived in Kermanshah.

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