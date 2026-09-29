Barimanlou hands Iran’s first Kurash gold at 2026 Asian Games

He defeated Tajikistan’s Yosin Bobokalonov 1-0 in the final match of the Men -66kg.

Kyrgyzstan’s Kubanychbek Aibek Uulu and Sarvar Abdushukurov from Tajikistan won bronze medals.

Iran’s Fatemeh Barmaki also won a bronze medal in the sport after losing to Liu Li-ling Shih from Chinese Taipei in the women’s +87kg.

Vahid Barimanlou’s medal was Iran’s ninth gold medal in the Games, according to Tehran Times.

Kurash at the 2026 Asian Games is being held from Sept. 27to 29 at the Aichi Budokan.

MNA