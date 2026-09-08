  1. Economy
Sep 8, 2026, 9:12 PM

Iran economic delegation arrives in Kermanshah for Iraq trade

Iran economic delegation arrives in Kermanshah for Iraq trade

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – On Tuesday evening, an economic delegation consisting of Iranian trade officials arrived in Kermanshah in western Iran to discuss trade ties with nighboring Iraq.

An economic delegation consisting of Hassan Danaeifard, Secretary of the Headquarters for the Development of Economic Relations between Iran and Iraq, Yahya Al-Eshaq, Head of the Joint Chamber of Commerce between Iran and Iraq, and a group of figures and business people from the Iran and Iraq region arrived in Kermanshah.

The delegation is scheduled to attend a series of meetings today and tomorrow with the presence of officials and economic activists from Kermanshah province and examine the issues and obstacles in the path of developing trade between the province and Iraq.

Discussing the potentials for expanding economic and trade relations between Iran and Iraq has been stated as one of the main axes of the delegation's program during its trip to Kermanshah.

During this visit, issues related to trade development, obstacles facing economic activists, and strategies for strengthening trade interactions between Kermanshah Province and Iraq will be discussed and exchanged in panel meetings.

MNA/6941627

News ID 247565

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