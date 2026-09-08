Iran economic delegation arrives in Kermanshah for Iraq trade

An economic delegation consisting of Hassan Danaeifard, Secretary of the Headquarters for the Development of Economic Relations between Iran and Iraq, Yahya Al-Eshaq, Head of the Joint Chamber of Commerce between Iran and Iraq, and a group of figures and business people from the Iran and Iraq region arrived in Kermanshah.

The delegation is scheduled to attend a series of meetings today and tomorrow with the presence of officials and economic activists from Kermanshah province and examine the issues and obstacles in the path of developing trade between the province and Iraq.

Discussing the potentials for expanding economic and trade relations between Iran and Iraq has been stated as one of the main axes of the delegation's program during its trip to Kermanshah.

During this visit, issues related to trade development, obstacles facing economic activists, and strategies for strengthening trade interactions between Kermanshah Province and Iraq will be discussed and exchanged in panel meetings.

MNA/6941627