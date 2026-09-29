IAEA hopes Iran, US to resume talks: Grossi

Speaking in an interview with RIA Novosti on Tuesday, the IAEA chief stated that there is no negotiation process underway between the US and Iran and there have merely been some contacts in New York (on the sidelines of 81st UN General Assembly) and during this week.

IAEA Chief Grossi reiterated there are no full-fledged negotiations between the US and Iran yet, but informal contacts are taking place, the report added.

He added that these negotiations are currently informal, but he hopes they will lead to the resumption of talks.

MNA