Iran calls for expediting Kermanshah-Baghdad railway project

Habibi met with Mohammad-Kazem Ale-Sadegh, the Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad, on Tuesday to discuss Kermanshah Province’s key economic, trade, and Arbaeen-related demands, emphasizing the urgent need to accelerate implementation of the Khosravi railway to Baghdad.

The governor said that approximately 40 percent of Iran’s exports to Iraq transit through the Kermanshah borders, adding that the Kermanshah-Khosravi railway project is currently underway to facilitate trade and the movement of Arbaeen pilgrims once it connects to Baghdad.

He added that during the previous Arbaeen, more than one million pilgrims crossed at Khosravi, noting that activating this railway line and preparing the Sumar border are among the main priorities for improving pilgrim transit. The Iranian Ambassador to Iraq has promised to follow up on these issues, he said.

MNA