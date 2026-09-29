Tehran, Baku trade grows despite regional war

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting of the heads of the joint commission for economic cooperation between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sadegh referred to the rise in trade between the two countries over the past six months. She said developing infrastructure and removing obstacles would help sustain this trend, and that the Jolfa-Kalaleh route expansion project could increase transport capacity and trade volume between the two countries.

"Relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are friendly, brotherly and strategic, and in today's meeting, the issues agreed upon in the joint commission were reviewed and the latest status of implementing the agreements was examined," she said.

She said that over the past six months, and despite the problems and conditions caused by the war in the region, the level of trade between Iran and Azerbaijan has increased, and that efforts are being made to continue this trend by developing infrastructure and removing obstacles.

Referring to the Jolfa-Kalaleh route expansion project, Sadegh said the Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously advancing the project, and that its implementation could increase transport capacity and trade volume between the two countries.

She said that given the friendly and brotherly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the ground is prepared for further development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, and that in the future, an expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation will certainly be seen.

MNA