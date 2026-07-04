Iran ready to expand cooperation with Iraqi Kurdistan Region

During a meeting in Tehran on Friday with president of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani and his accompanying delegation, President Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for the condolences, solidarity and friendly positions shown by the Kurdistan Region toward Iran. The delegation traveled to Tehran to attend a memorial ceremony honoring the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian president said the peoples of Iran, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have lived alongside one another for centuries and share deep historical, cultural, social and family ties. He said these longstanding connections provide a strong foundation for promoting regional peace, stability and cooperation.

President Pezeshkian also criticized recent military attacks by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran, saying they violated the United Nations Charter, international law and humanitarian law. He said the attacks resulted in the martyrdom of senior officials, military commanders and civilians, while civilian and educational facilities were also targeted.

He further said those behind the attacks had expected military pressure to weaken Iran and create internal divisions, but instead the conflict strengthened national unity and public support for the country.

He also thanked the Kurdistan Region's authorities for preventing attempts by separatist groups and enemies’ mercenaries to use the region's territory for hostile activities against Iran. He said the actions of the Kurdistan Regional Government helped prevent efforts aimed at destabilizing the region.

Reaffirming Iran’s commitment to peaceful relations with its neighbors, President Pezeshkian said Tehran seeks stronger regional cooperation and is ready to deepen collaboration with the Kurdistan Region in education, science, culture, trade, economic development and people-to-people exchanges.

Barzani offered condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian Leader and citizens during the conflict and described the loss as significant for both Iran and the wider region. He said relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran are longstanding, based on mutual trust and shared history.

Barzani said it had become clear from the outset that military action against Iran would not achieve its stated objectives because of the country's broad public support. He also stressed that the Kurdistan Region played no role in the conflict and had not allowed its territory to be used for actions against Iran.

He expressed support for expanding trade and economic cooperation, welcomed closer cross-border ties between neighboring provinces, and said the Kurdistan Region remains committed to maintaining good-neighborly relations with Iran.

MNA