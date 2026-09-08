IRGC seizes unmanned US submarine drone in Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced that it had detected and seized a U.S. unmanned underwater vehicle at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Statement No. 12 issued by the IRGC Navy, the operation was carried out in the early hours of Tuesday as part of a complex intelligence and operational mission. The IRGC said the underwater vehicle was equipped with advanced technologies and had been delivered to the U.S. Navy in 2025.

The IRGC Navy said the vehicle is now in Iranian possession and that images of the seized system would be released in the coming hours.

MNA