Targeting US-made UUV by Iran: why is Washington worried?

In response to the incident, the US Department of War [Pentagon] claimed the drone was outdated, has suffered a technical malfunction, and carried no sensitive information. Such a narrative is, of course, predictable. Under these circumstances, it is only natural for the US to try to prevent the loss of an operational system in one of the world’s most sensitive maritime regions from becoming an intelligence and technological triumph for Iran.

However, a review of reports by American and Western media presents a different picture. In its report on US naval operations in the Strait of Hormuz, the “Financial Times” has highlighted the role of unmanned systems in missions such as seabed reconnaissance, mine countermeasures, and maritime surveillance. This indicates that unmanned underwater systems are not merely experimental equipment or tools lacking operational significance; rather, they constitute part of the US's new capability to gain situational awareness and superiority in maritime environments.

The significance of this matter becomes even more apparent when considering the region's environmental characteristics. The Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters are not merely ordinary shipping lines; the area is considered one of the world's most critical energy and trade chokepoints, and any disruption to its security could have far-reaching international economic and political consequences. For this reason, alongside its traditional deployment of naval vessels, submarines, and patrol aircraft, the United States has in recent years sought to utilize unmanned systems to enhance its surveillance and intelligence-gathering capabilities in the region.

Remotely-controlled Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) hold a special place in this context. Unlike aerial drones—whose presence is usually visible or detectable—underwater systems can operate at great depths with a significantly lower signature. They are capable of gathering data on the underwater environment, seabed conditions, maritime routes, and certain military activities. Such information is of great importance to naval forces, as a significant aspect of military competition at sea hinges on understanding the operational environment.

From this perspective, the issue is not limited merely to the monetary value of the system. Even if we take the figure of approximately $2.5 million as the basis for the drone's value, its true significance lies in the technology and data involved in its construction and deployment. Access to an actual unit of an operational system enables a more detailed analysis of the airframe design, propulsion systems, sensors, communication equipment, energy management methods, and overall system architecture.

Studying a real-world system can be valuable for any country developing similar technologies. Understanding the technical solutions employed, the design's strengths and weaknesses, and the approach taken to address operational challenges can streamline and refine the path toward developing indigenous versions.

In this regard, H.I. Sutton, a renowned analyst of undersea technologies, believes that this UUV is more sophisticated than many Iranian models; Iran's access to it could provide a significant opportunity to study the technology and further develop its unmanned undersea system capabilities. The significance of this assessment lies in the fact that it moves the issue beyond the realm of political propaganda. Even if the Pentagon attempts to downplay the intelligence value of the system, access to an actual specimen of a military rival's advanced technology constitutes a technological opportunity in its own right.

Another point to consider is the distinction between the political narrative and the operational reality. The Pentagon states that the system was aging and suffered from technical malfunctions. While there may be some truth to this claim—as no military system is immune to technical faults or the risk of loss, and many unmanned systems are specifically designed for high-risk environments—a system being "expendable" is not the same as it being "insignificant."

The philosophy behind the use of unmanned systems is rooted precisely in this premise: executing missions where the deployment of more expensive equipment or the risking of human lives is undesirable. Therefore, if a system is designed to operate in high-risk environments, this fact does not necessarily diminish its operational value; rather, it may indicate that the mission was critical enough to warrant prioritizing an unmanned vehicle over the direct presence of human personnel.

On the other hand, the presence of such a system in the region is significant in its own right. The United States is employing advanced technologies to enhance its operational awareness in the region's most critical waterway—an area where Iran maintains geographical oversight of the surrounding environment. The capture of this system demonstrates that maritime competition in the region is no longer confined to warships, coastal defense missiles, or submarines; a substantial portion of this rivalry has shifted to the realm of unmanned technologies and the battle for information superiority.

For Iran, too, this event holds significance from two perspectives: first, demonstrating the capability to detect and acquire an American subsurface system within an environment where the U.S. believes it can operate using advanced technologies; and second, the opportunity to study the system itself and leverage the insights gained to develop domestic technologies and improve countermeasures against similar systems.

For this reason, U.S. efforts to portray this incident as the loss of an obsolete and insignificant system must also be analyzed within the context of managing its political and intelligence repercussions. Naturally, Washington has no desire for Iran’s access to an operational U.S. system to be framed as a significant naval and technological achievement.

Ultimately, the significance of capturing this UAV should not be measured solely by its price tag. The true value lies in the fact that Iran has obtained an actual example of the technology employed by the United States in the operational environment of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. While the system may be an older model and sensitive mission data might not be accessible, the technology itself, its design, and an understanding of its operational mechanics can still hold considerable value.

Washington describes the system as outdated and insignificant; yet, this very fact raises a crucial question: if the drone lacked operational value, why did the U.S. deploy it in one of the world’s most sensitive waterways as part of its naval missions? The answer to this question likely reveals, better than anything else, that the hunting and targeting of this drone represents far more than the mere acquisition of an ordinary naval and maritime trophy.

MNA