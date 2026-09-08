  1. Politics
Sep 8, 2026, 3:44 PM

Pezeshkian:

Iran has always opposed war, focusing on regional security

Iran has always opposed war, focusing on regional security

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says that Islamic Republic of Iran has always opposed war and has considered the preservation of the people's interests and regional security to lie in refraining from igniting conflict.

 However, just as it has boldly risen to defend against aggression up to this day, it will continue this resistance with full strength until the aggressors are brought to complete regret and will remain the guardian of the rights of the great Iranian nation, the president emphasized.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue the resistance with strength until the aggressors fully repent and will be the guardian of the rights of the great Iranian nation, Pezeshkian underlined.

MA/ 6941177

News ID 247560
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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