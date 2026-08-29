Enemy achieved none of its goals: Iran army chief

Speaking at a ceremony in Rasht commemorating army martyrs in Gilan province, Major General Amir Hatami said that in military logic, an aggressor is only victorious when it achieves its objectives. In a defensive war, denying the enemy its goals means the defender has won.

He said the enemy had tried to destroy Iran's missile and drone power, "but the missiles and drones of the armed forces were fired at the enemy with full intensity until the final moment." Iranian air defence also stood firm, damaging a number of enemy unmanned and manned aircraft and strategic equipment, he said.

Hatami rejected enemy claims that Iran's armed forces had been destroyed. "The enemy claims it has eliminated Iran's armed forces, while they themselves know the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have always stood against enemies with authority, initiative, creativity and courage," he said.

He praised the Iranian people's unity under the leadership of the Leader, saying national cohesion was growing day by day. The government, parliament, judiciary, armed forces and security bodies are all serving the people with full capacity, he said.

MNA