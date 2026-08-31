Iran not seeking war but will answer to any aggression

Speaking before departing Tehran for the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan, Pezeshkian said the gathering is strategically important and symbolises the existence of diverse, independent voices in a world where some international institutions are trying to create a single narrative.

He said the countries of the region shared a civilisation and history going back thousands of years, and had always lived in connection, coexistence and growth. "Peace, security, economy and civilisation have emerged from this land, and we must work to extend this process in today's world," he said.

Pezeshkian said instability and unrest in the region benefited no one and would create challenges for all. "We must join hands and work to provide security, economy and development for the region," he said.

He added that the presence of most regional leaders and the bilateral talks on the sidelines could help regional security, economic and political processes, and bring favorable results for all countries.

MNA