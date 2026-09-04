Araghchi lambasts Jordanian FM remarks about US aggression

In a post published on social media platform X, Araghchi raised sharp questions regarding the timeline and conditions for regional response: “How long does the Jordanian Foreign Minister believe Iran should wait before responding to an aggressor that respects neither Arab sovereignty nor Iranian sovereignty?”



Pointing to regional dynamics and military actions, Araghchi added: “Is he truly unaware that Arab airspace, territory, and waters were utilized in the initial American strikes—attacks that resulted in the deaths of innocent Iranians?”





The top Iranian diplomat was responding to recent remarks made by Jordan’s Foreign Minister (highlighted in an Al Jazeera breaking news report), who claimed that Iran attacked Jordan and regional nations shortly after hostilities broke out, asserting that Iran’s actions constituted an initial assault rather than a delayed response.

MNA