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Oct 4, 2026, 8:25 AM

North Korean hypersonic missile hits target 1,000 km away

North Korean hypersonic missile hits target 1,000 km away

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – North Korea conducted a drill involving the launch of a strategic intermediate-range hypersonic missile that hit a target 1,000 km away in the Sea of Japan.

North Korea conducted a drill involving the launch of a strategic intermediate-range hypersonic missile that hit a target 1,000 km away in the Sea of Japan, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"We must make sustained and responsible efforts to repeatedly demonstrate to our enemies the reliability and lethal power of our strategic offensive capabilities," North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who personally observed the drill, said.

According to the news agency, the launch took place in the eastern part of the country on October 3. Missile units practiced operating the hypersonic system while also testing its reliability, effectiveness and mobility. The missile was launched northeastward and, according to KCNA, accurately hit the designated point 1,000 km away.

MNA 

News ID 248292

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