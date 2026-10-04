Ansarullah forces near control of new strategic area

The al-Mayadeen bureau chief in Yemen stressed that during Saudi aggression against Sanaa, residential and civilian areas of the city were targeted.

He added that reports have also been published about the advance of Yemeni armed forces toward the strategic al-Turbah area in Taiz province, and that control of the area will likely fall to Yemeni forces in the coming hours.

The al-Mayadeen bureau chief added that with Yemeni forces' control over this strategic area, the ground will be prepared for control over other areas of Taiz province.

Meanwhile, the acting governor of Taiz announced that mercenaries affiliated with Saudi Arabia have closed the province's crossings that were used by citizens for emergency travel.

MNA