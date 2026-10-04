Brazil to hold first round of presidential election

The vote will determine not only the country’s president for the next four years, but also state and Federal District governors.

Voters will also elect an entirely new Chamber of Deputies and one-third of the Federal Senate, the lower and upper houses of Congress, respectively, as well as members of regional legislative assemblies, TASS reported.

Brazil elects its president, governors and senators under a majority system, while federal and regional lawmakers are elected under a proportional system. If none of the candidates for executive office wins an absolute majority in the first round, a runoff will be held on October 25.

MNA