Qalibaf hails Iran's "Minab Angels" at Asian Games

In a message, Qalibaf said the achievement of 19 gold, 18 silver and 15 bronze medals by the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which participated in the Nagoya Asian Games under the title "Minab Angels," is a golden page and living proof of the will and zeal of the children of Islamic Iran in international arenas.

He said this brilliance reflects the spirit of a living and standing nation that, at the peak of pressures and sanctions, raises its flag of dignity by relying on self-belief and national determination.

He said the historic achievement of women and female athletes in Nagoya had a unique and meaningful manifestation. Whereas across all previous Asian Games editions a total of five gold medals had been won, Iranian women added three gold medals to the country's honours in this edition alone, reflecting the capacity, ability and growing standing of Iranian women athletes in continental competitions.

MNA