Bosnia-Herzegovina to hold general elections

According to TASS, More than 3.4 million registered voters will elect a new Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, members of the House of Representatives (the lower house of parliament), and legislative bodies in the country’s two entities. The Republika Srpska, one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s entities, will also elect its president.

Polling stations will open at 7:00 a.m. local time (6:00 a.m. GMT) and close at 7:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT). For the first time in the country’s general elections, biometric voter identification, ballot scanners and a system for the rapid transmission of results will be used. According to the Central Election Commission, about 30,000 observers will monitor the voting, most of them at the municipal level. The pre-election silence period, which began on the morning of October 3, will last until the polls close.

A total of 75 political parties, 29 coalitions and four independent candidates will compete for seats in government bodies at various levels.

MNA