  1. Politics
Oct 3, 2026, 10:29 PM

Velayati warns UAE not to try to challenge Iran

Velayati warns UAE not to try to challenge Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on international affairs, has advised the United Arab Emirates (UAE) not to challenge Iran's sovereignty over its three islands in Persian Gulf.

In a Saturday post on his X account, Velayati dismissed recent claims made by the UAE at the United Nations General Assembly regarding sovereignty over Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa, saying the three islands will remain Iran's forever.

"A country whose political life is hardly half a century makes claims from the UN podium about islands that have been recorded under Iran's name in historical documents and maps of past centuries," Velayati said in the Farsi-language post.

He also recommended that the UAE should not rely on foreign powers for its security and should instead pursue good relations with its neighbors.

"The neighbor stays, and the guest goes… from experience one can say that imported security has an expiration date," said the former Iranian foreign minister.

The comments come after reports showed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had made a secret trip to the UAE amid heightened regional tensions over the ongoing confrontation between Iran and the United States.

MNA

News ID 248280

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