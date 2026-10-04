Russia to never sacrifice its relationship with Iran

Speaking to Iranian media, Medvedev said Russia is ready to act as a mediator between the US and Iran to end the war and that Moscow would never sacrifice its relationship with Tehran.



Medvedev also said that relations between Iran and Russia are at an “unprecedented level”, and trade between the two countries increased by 20 percent last year.

"Russia and Iran face extensive sanctions and must seek other mechanisms on financial cooperation. About 90 percent of trade between Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states is conducted in national currencies," he said.

He went on to say that the planned Rasht-Astara railway, which will link the Iranian city of Rasht to Astara on the border with Azerbaijan, will be transformational. "The project, financed by Russia and Iran, is key to the International North-South Transport Corridor that connects Europe and Russia to the [Persian] Gulf and India via Azerbaijan and Iran."

Medvedev continued that Russia has plans to build a new nuclear power plant in Iran in addition to the Bushehr facility.

"Iran plays a key role in ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz," he emphasized.

MNA