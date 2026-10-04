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Oct 4, 2026, 7:17 AM

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s coast

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s coast

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

The epicenter was located 161 km southwest of Labuan Bajo, a city with a population of about 188,000.

The quake struck at a depth of 46 km.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. No tsunami warning was issued.

MNA 

News ID 248287

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