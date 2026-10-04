Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s coast

The epicenter was located 161 km southwest of Labuan Bajo, a city with a population of about 188,000.
The quake struck at a depth of 46 km.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. No tsunami warning was issued.
MNA
TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.
The epicenter was located 161 km southwest of Labuan Bajo, a city with a population of about 188,000.
The quake struck at a depth of 46 km.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. No tsunami warning was issued.
MNA
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