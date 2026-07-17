US aggressive acts against Iran constitute war crimes

In a letter addressed to the UN Security Council and Secretary-General António Guterres, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani detailed a wave of US attacks carried out between July 8 and July 16, targeting southern provinces, coastal cities, and ports along the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reported.

"Owing to the Security Council's continued failure to act, the United States continues its acts of aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and perpetrates heinous war crimes against the Iranian people in blatant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, and international law, in particular international humanitarian law," Iravani wrote.

According to the letter, US strikes have hit Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, Ahvaz, Chabahar, Konarak, Jask, Sirik, Iranshahr, Abu Musa Island, Greater Tunb Island, and in the early hours of July 16, the cities of Shiraz, Khorramabad, Semnan, Urmia, and Hamedan.

The attacks targeted and caused extensive damage to ports, transportation networks, communications facilities, logistics hubs, radar installations, coastal defence systems, and "other infrastructure indispensable to the civilian population."

The systematic destruction has disrupted commercial activities, maritime transportation, emergency response services, and daily livelihoods.

Civilian casualties and war crimes

Over 40 Iranians have been martyred and hundreds injured in the latest wave of attacks.

Among the victims were civilians, emergency responders, firefighters, park rangers, and fishermen.

The letter detailed specific incidents, including:

- A firefighter martyred while responding to an attack on Iranshahr Airport on July 8.

- An attack on a ranger station in Hajjiabad, Hormozgan Province, killing three family members of environmental ranger Javad Hassanzadeh on July 14.

- A missile attack on a military garrison dormitory in Bampur, Iranshahr, on July 15, martyring seven soldiers.

- Damage to Shahid Baghaei Hospital in Ahvaz, a specialized cancer treatment center for children, which was evacuated after brutal US airstrikes. "The U.S. attack against this hospital constitutes a cowardly act and war crime targeting the most innocent and vulnerable human beings, children who are courageously fighting for their survival," Iravani wrote.

The ambassador also condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure, including a wheat storage silo in Hoveyzeh, a mineral water production facility in Dehloran, and a maritime control tower in Chabahar.

Trump's nuclear threat

Iravani drew attention to US President Donald Trump's public statements, including a threat to strike Iran's bridges and power plants "next week."

He also highlighted Trump's televised admission regarding the bombardment of Iran's nuclear facilities, "If I wasn't around, or Bibi wasn't around, especially the combination, ... they would have had a nuclear weapon within two weeks had I not hit them with a nuclear."

"This statement exposes the dangerous mindset of the President of the United States, reflecting utter contempt for the Charter of the United Nations, international law, and the most fundamental principles of humanity," Iravani wrote.

The ambassador called on the Security Council to "take immediate and effective measures to put an end to the U.S. aggression, and to ensure accountability for all severe violations by the United States."

"As long as the United Nations, in particular the Security Council, fails to fulfill its responsibilities for the maintenance of international peace and security, the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to exercise all its rights under international law in order to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity, people, and vital interests," he stated.

MNA