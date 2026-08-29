Iranian nation to defeat US economic terrorism: Mokhber

In a post on his account on of social networking website, Mokhber congratulated the anniversary of the birthday of the holy Prophet Muhammad.

He pointed to the US continued anymosity towards the Iranian nation with waging the econmic blockade and likened the today's Iran with the time of the holy prophet Muhammad.

He noted that like the early years of Islam, the Muslim Iranian nation will defeat the US President and his team in their economic blockade.

The advisor to the Leader also noted that under the proper guidance and leadership of the Leader, the Iranian nation wil come out victorious in the economic batthle like in the military field.

MNA/6931357