Government pledges full support for Leader's path

Iran's cabinet on Saturday issued a statement pledging to safeguard national unity, prioritise the economy and the people's livelihood, and advance diplomacy and defence as "two complementary wings," in response to the Leader's guidance.

In the statement addressed to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the government said his hopeful message on the occasion of Government Week had brought encouragement to the nation's servants.

The cabinet said it would honour the memory of the martyred presidents Rajaei and Raeisi, Prime Minister Bahonar and other government martyrs, and renewed its commitment to the late Leader and to the current Leader.

It said the government was focused on solving the chain of economic problems, including curbing inflation, smart market management, job creation, directing capital to national production and gradually reducing dependence on the dollar. It pledged to pursue resistance economy policies and use domestic capacities to improve living standards.

Aligned with the Leader's clear warning prohibiting any action harmful to social cohesion, the cabinet said all major political, economic, social and cultural decisions would carry a "national cohesion annex," and that avoiding "false dichotomies" and "despairing words" was a definite duty.

It also pledged to push forward in technology, education, agriculture, industry, communications and culture, aiming for "scientific authority" and the full realisation of the Islamic Revolution's second step statement.

On foreign policy, it said Iran's diplomacy would continue to rest on the principles of "dignity, wisdom and expediency," with firm resistance to the sanctions and schemes of "American-Zionist arrogance." It described the diplomatic field and the defence field as two complementary, coordinated and inseparable wings for protecting national interests, security and the country's integrity.

The cabinet said it would work with all its capacity to realise "an ever-stronger Iran" and to serve the Iranian nation.

MNA