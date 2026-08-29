Iran resisted war through Leaders’ guidance, national unity

Speaking in a televised interview marking the beginning of the third year of his administration, President Pezeshkian said on Friday that the enemy had conducted extensive studies, including using artificial intelligence, before launching its attacks. He argued that the calculations were not irrational, as Iran was facing serious economic, infrastructural and security pressures, but the country resisted.

He emphasized that preserving unity inside Iran and strengthening solidarity among Muslim countries should remain a central national priority. President Pezeshkian said Iran should seek dialogue and cooperation with neighboring countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Egypt, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

On negotiations and the possibility of peace, President Pezeshkian said a framework reached by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council represented a major achievement. He said 12 of the council’s 13 members had supported the proposal, describing it as the product of collective judgment. According to the president, the arrangement included reciprocal commitments concerning sanctions, the blockade, oil and petrochemical exports, frozen Iranian funds, investment and developments in Lebanon.

He said the agreement was disrupted after the other side failed to honor parts of its commitments, but negotiations have resumed. President Pezeshkian also discussed arrangements concerning the Strait of Hormuz, saying Iran was prepared to reopen the route within an agreed framework if the other side fulfilled its commitments.

He stressed that Iran would continue negotiations but would not place unlimited trust in its adversaries. If the other side honored its commitments, Iran would do the same; otherwise, Tehran would respond accordingly. He also said dialogue was preferable to continued confrontation and could help establish peace and security in West Asia.

The president linked foreign-policy pressures directly to Iran’s economic difficulties, saying sanctions had reduced exports and imports and increased the cost of trade. He rejected claims that sanctions had no impact, noting that restrictions on banking, oil and trade made imports more expensive and contributed to inflation and currency fluctuations.

President Pezeshkian said Iran was also pursuing closer relations with regional states and seeking to strengthen diplomacy. He argued that Muslim countries should resolve disputes through dialogue and work collectively to prevent further regional instability.

Turning to domestic resilience, he said Iran was confronting shortages in electricity, gas and water, as well as difficulties involving banks, insurance funds and other institutions. Despite these pressures and wartime damage to energy infrastructure, he said the government had managed to reduce electricity outages and maintain essential services.

He called for greater energy conservation, improved public transportation and reduced fuel consumption. The president said plans included encouraging remote work, reducing unnecessary commuting, importing fuel-efficient vehicles and electric motorcycles, and improving public transportation.

On the economy, President Pezeshkian acknowledged that inflation and living costs remained major concerns. He said the government was working to expand its food-subsidy program, known as the electronic food voucher, but faced financial constraints. He also highlighted efforts to support housing for military personnel, university faculty and vulnerable families.

The president emphasized decentralization and the transfer of authority to provincial officials, arguing that capable managers should be empowered regardless of political affiliation. He said economic, industrial and administrative responsibilities should be entrusted to qualified professionals rather than selected according to factional considerations.

President Pezeshkian also discussed healthcare reform, including the family-doctor program, saying implementation faced structural, financial and managerial obstacles. He maintained that accountability and measurable standards were essential to improving healthcare delivery.

Addressing reconstruction after the war, he said thousands of schools were being built with public participation and that infrastructure repairs were continuing despite financial constraints.

Concluding the interview, President Pezeshkian said Iran’s greatest strength was its people and national unity. He warned that internal divisions could undermine even the country’s military capabilities, while solidarity could help Iran overcome economic pressure, sanctions and wartime challenges.

MNA/President.ir